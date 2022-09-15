School districts across Ohio are opening their state report card

Instead of seeing letter grades — school districts across Ohio will see one-to-five stars on district report cards.

Thursday, Ohio’s 610 school districts received their state report card for the 2021-2022 school year. Instead of seeing letter grades, they earned ratings from one-to five stars.

Five stars means the district significantly exceeds state standards. One star means the district needs significant support. Annually, the Ohio Department of Education grades districts in Achievement, Early Literacy, Progress, Gap Closing and Graduation.

Beavercreek City Schools has a student population of about 8,000 from Pre-K through high school. The district earned five stars in Achievement, in Gap Closing and in Graduation. Four stars in Early Literacy and in Progress.

Assistant Superintendent Bobbi Fiori believes the new rating system is fairer.

“You’re not compared to the perfect score. You’re compared to the top two percent in the state of Ohio,” Fiori explained.

The Dayton Public School District has almost 12,000 students. It earned two stars in Gap Closing and in Progress. One star in Achievement, in Early Literacy and in Graduation.

In a released statement, Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli said, “We already have effective strategies in place. As we continue to implement the recovery efforts that are proving to be effective, student achievement will continue to increase.”

Within the Dayton District — four school did receive four stars in Gap Closing while nine schools earned three stars in the same category.

“We are very glad to see significant progress being made on gap closing,” Lolli said.

Ohio has 610 school districts.