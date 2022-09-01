© 2022 WYSO
Listen: Los Lobos Have Our Song Of The Week, Recorded In 2002

WYSO | By Adam Harris
Published September 1, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT
Los Lobos - 2002
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
East LA based rock group Los Lobos appearing on Mountain Stage in 2002.

This week’s Mountain Stage is another Archive Special to round out our Summer programming. We’ll hear performances from seminal East Los Angeles rockers Los Lobos, performing songwriters Kevin Welch, Neil Halsted, and Stacey Earle with Mark Stuart, and blues guitarist and vocalist Joanna Connor and her band.

Join us on these public radio stations starting Friday, Sept. 2.

Los Lobos, "Luz De Mi Vida" live on Mountain Stage
Recorded on Mountain Stage in July, 2002.
Los Lobos - 2, 2002

“Luz De Mi Vida,” or “Light of My Life,”appears on the bands popular album, released in 2002, Good Morning Aztlan. The band has a new album out now, called Native Sons.

Joanna Connor-2002
1 of 5  — Joanna Connor-2002
Blues guitarist and singer Joanna Connor performing on Mountain Stage in 2002
Brian Blauser
Los Lobos - 2002
2 of 5  — Los Lobos - 2002
East LA based rock group Los Lobos appearing on Mountain Stage in 2002.
Brian Blauser
Kevin Welch - 2002
3 of 5  — Kevin Welch - 2002
Brian Blauser
Neil Halsted - 2002
4 of 5  — Neil Halsted - 2002
Brian Blauser
Stacey Earle & Mark Stuart - 2002
5 of 5  — Stacey Earle & Mark Stuart - 2002
Brian Blauser

Hear the entire show starting this Friday on our NPR Music affiliates, and be sure to sub to our podcast, as our Fall season of new broadcasts begins September 9 with Martin Sexton, Nellie McKay, Abe Partridge, Joseph and Cave Twins.

Mountain Stage
Adam Harris
Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, adam@mountainstage.org, 304-556-4900, @mtnadam
