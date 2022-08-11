Listen: Stephanie Lambring's Powerful 'Pretty' Is Our Song Of The Week From Mountain Stage

This weeks encore broadcast of Mountain Stage with host Kathy Mattea features bluegrass favorites The SteelDrivers, indie-alt darling Pokey LaFarge, pop-leaning songwriter and singer Seth Glier, country-tinged songwriter Stephanie Lambring and fingerstyle guitarist Yasmin Williams. Listen starting this Friday on these NPR stations to hear the entire show, and be sure to subscribe to our podcast so you don’t miss a note.

Our Song of the Week comes from Nashville based songwriter Stephanie Lambring. A confessional song with vivid imagery, “Pretty" appears on Lambring's enthralling debut album Autonomy.

Stephanie Lambring - "Pretty," performed live on Mountain Stage Nashville-based singer songwriter Stephanie Lambring performs a song from her debut album, "Autonomy", recorded live on Mountain Stage. Listen • 3:47

We’re also treated to a powerful set from The SteelDrivers, who performed some of their best-loved songs from their catalog and some new songs from their latest on Rounder Records, Bad For You. Retro-tinged songwriter Pokey LaFarge spent his time during the pandemic working on songs from his latest, available on New West Records, called In The Blossom Of The Shade, and he performs some songs from that release in a special solo performance. Multi-instrumentalist Seth Glier joins us for the third time, accompanied by violinist Kelly Halloran, for another powerful performance of songs from his latest, The Coronation.

Innovative guitarist Yasmin Williams, whose path to her primary instrument started with Guitar Hero 2, has a sound that you may not think can come from just one person. She builds sonic landscapes using her unique finger-style approach, as well as a string hammer (dulcimer style!) and some tap shoes. Look for videos of her on our LiveSessions Channel. We've embedded one below the photos in this post. Her album on Spinster Sounds is called Urban Driftwood.