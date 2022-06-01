WYSO Evening News Update: What to do with the next round of American Rescue Plan funding
Your WYSO Evening News Update for June 01, 2022:
- Miami Valley Hospital Shooting:
(WYSO) - A jail inmate reportedly shot and killed a security guard at Miami Valley Hospital early Wednesday and then killed himself. Police say the inmate was receiving treatment in the emergency room when he stole the guard’s gun. The Dayton Daily News reports the security guard has died. ER services were temporarily rerouted but have returned to normal. The hospital president says Miami Valley is safe, and no staff were injured.
- Whaley Calls for Inflation Rebates
(The Ohio Newsroom) - Ohio is set to receive $2.68 billion in the next round of federal funding from the American Rescue Plan. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley is proposing to use that money to give rebates to an estimated 7.4 million Ohioans who are feeling the pinch from inflation. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
- Fatal Shooting on Statehouse Grounds
(AP) - Authorities say a person was shot and killed on the grounds of the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus over the weekend. Columbus police and Ohio State Highway Patrol officers responded to gunshots at the northwest corner of the statehouse about 10 p.m. Sunday and found a male victim wounded. Officers tried to revive the victim but he was pronounced dead shortly after. The shooting did not appear to be related to any official business at the Ohio Statehouse.
- Sports Betting is a Go in Ohio
(WOSU) - Gambling sports fans in Ohio can expect to place wagers in time for the Super Bowl next year. For the Ohio Newsroom, WOSU's Renee Fox reports the state will start allowing sports betting Jan. 1 online, in gambling establishments and in licensed liquor establishments.
- DPS Busing Changes
(WYSO) - Dayton Public Schools will change its busing system for the upcoming school year. The district will return to the system that it previously used. High school students will no longer be picked up by school buses. Instead they will receive a paid RTA pass. They will have to rely on RTA’s regular routes to get to school. Normal school busing will continue for elementary and middle school students who live within 1.5 miles of their school.
- ODNR Paddling Grants
(WYSO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is giving money to several local communities for paddle sports, including the Dayton area. Five Rivers Metroparks will get nearly $75,000. The grant will go toward improving river access parking at Twin Creek Metropark. Officials say they hope the grants will help grow paddle sports and provide benefits for local tourism.