Temporary income tax increase on Trotwood, Ohio primary ballot

The city of Trotwood will include a temporary 0.5% income tax increase on the May 3rd primary election ballot. If passed the increase would last for five years.

Trotwood's officials say the purpose of the increase is to help the city improve residential roads. Even though the city can apply for grants from the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, the Ohio Public Works Commission, and Community Development Block Grants for the maintenance of large arterial roads, grant funding cannot be used for residential roads.

Deputy City Manager Stephanie Kellum said the temporary increase would generate additional revenue specifically for repaving, resurfacing, milling, and striping residential crosswalks and streets.

"This will help the neighborhoods look better and prevent issues with potholes and things of that nature. And it's going to add value to our homes and our community," Kellum stated.

There are incomes that would be exempt such as retirement payments, unemployment compensation, Social Security payments, and military pay. Kellum said roughly 30% of Trotwood, Ohio residents are senior citizens who receive these incomes. She said these citizens would be able to reap the benefits of the increase without having their own incomes affected.

“Trotwood currently only has one street levee that generates a little over two hundred thousand dollars a year,” said Kellum. “It takes about $190 thousand dollars to pave one mile. It’s difficult to get to all 411 of lane miles with just that amount of funding.”

The Trotwood City Council voted in January to include the income tax on the May 2022 ballot. Councilwoman Rhonda Finley abstained, saying it was not a good time to increase taxes in the midst of rising inflation. If voters approve, the tax increase would begin January 1, 2023 and last until December 31, 2027.