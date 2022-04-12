© 2022 WYSO
World Cafe 30th anniversary playlist: 2015

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published April 12, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT
WXPN
World Cafe celebrates 30th years with a playlist from 2015.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out.

Musically, 2015 was a heavyweight champion year. Tame Impala, Father John Misty, Kendrick Lamar, Grimes, Sufjan Stevens, Adele, Kamasi Washington, Drake, Alabama Shakes and Chris Stapleton all released exceptional new albums. Not to be overlooked, however, were Kacey Musgraves' Pageant Material, Hop Along's Painted Shut and Courtney Barnett's Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit.

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
