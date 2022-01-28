grentperez, 'Absence of You'

In grentperez's "Absence of You," the artist sings so sweetly that you wouldn't know he's battling unrequited love. With a voice like a warm hug, he makes you feel like he'll tell you everything is alright. Featuring lovely harmonies and gorgeously simple background vocals, "Absence of You" is a song about letting go instead of grasping at straws for something that isn't there. While he and his lover are disjointed, Perez's lead and backing vocals are perfectly in sync, as he accesses his beautiful falsetto frequently and effortlessly throughout the song. An artist who makes music you can fall in love to and fall in love with, grentperez's first big song of the year forecasts an exciting year ahead for him.

