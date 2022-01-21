Mia Taylor, 'Mango'

We've all been there – the foreboding moment when the person you thought would be the love of your life switches up. Perhaps they were never really that person to begin with. Regardless, Mia Taylor's new single is here to tell you to let that "Mango."

This fun, island vibe drops at the perfect time when we all could use a little extra warmth. "Mango" is an ode to amour propre. The bass comes in hot, provoking a slight hip whine; Taylor's sweet vocals remind Mr. Mango with whom he's dealing: "He ain't ripe, it ain't right / I had let the mango / I had let the man go," the Trinidadian vocalist sings. This reggae-infused groove allows for a nice two step while telling us to stop wasting our time on people who are not ready to be just for us.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.