© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Culture Works announces a new venture with Dayton Masonic Center

WYSO | By Shay Frank
Published January 16, 2026 at 4:07 PM EST
the culture works logo is a rainbow circle and the nonprofit's name
Culture Works

Culture Works said it is now working with the Dayton Masonic Center to "revitalize, manage and book its performance and event venues."

Culture Works is an arts nonprofit that in 2020 launched a subsidiary, CW Events, to help activate the Dayton Arcade’s Rotunda and Tank for hosting and events.

With the revenue from this contract, Culture Works reinvested money into grants and arts programs.

That contract with the Arcade ended on Dec. 8.

 “As we concluded our contract at the Arcade, we were presented with an opportunity to bring that same expertise to another iconic space—the Dayton Masonic Center,” Lisa Hanson, president and CEO of Culture Works, said in a statement.

The Dayton Masonic Center is at 525 W. Riverview Ave., across the street from the Dayton Art Institute.

Some of the building's event space includes a 500-person ballroom and two large theater spaces.

Tags
Local & Statewide News Culture Works
Shay Frank
Shay Frank (she/her) was born and raised in Dayton. She joined WYSO as food insecurity and agriculture reporter in 2024, after freelancing for the news department for three years.
See stories by Shay Frank