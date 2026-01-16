Culture Works announces a new venture with Dayton Masonic Center

Culture Works said it is now working with the Dayton Masonic Center to "revitalize, manage and book its performance and event venues."

Culture Works is an arts nonprofit that in 2020 launched a subsidiary, CW Events, to help activate the Dayton Arcade’s Rotunda and Tank for hosting and events.

With the revenue from this contract, Culture Works reinvested money into grants and arts programs.

That contract with the Arcade ended on Dec. 8.

“As we concluded our contract at the Arcade, we were presented with an opportunity to bring that same expertise to another iconic space—the Dayton Masonic Center,” Lisa Hanson, president and CEO of Culture Works, said in a statement.

The Dayton Masonic Center is at 525 W. Riverview Ave., across the street from the Dayton Art Institute.

Some of the building's event space includes a 500-person ballroom and two large theater spaces.

