Listen: Richard Thompson has our Song of the Week from his Mountain Stage performance in 2001
This week our look back in the archives continues with an episode from 2001 featuring Richard Thompson, Richard Bona, Rodney Crowell, John Mayall, and Olu Dara. Join us starting Friday, January 21 on our NPR Music affiliates.
Our Song of the Week comes from British folk-rock icon Richard Thompson, with his moving performance of "From Galway to Graceland," recorded in April 2001.
John Mayall performing on Mountain Stage in April, 2001
Brian Blauser
Olu Dara on Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser
Rodney Crowell performing on Mountain Stage in 2001.
Brian Blauser
Richard Bona performing on Mountain Stage in 2001
Brian Blauser