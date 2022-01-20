© 2022 WYSO
Listen: Richard Thompson has our Song of the Week from his Mountain Stage performance in 2001

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published January 20, 2022 at 7:05 AM EST
Richard_Thompson15_0.jpg
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage Archive
Richard Thompson performs on Mountain Stage in 2001.

This week our look back in the archives continues with an episode from 2001 featuring Richard Thompson, Richard Bona, Rodney Crowell, John Mayall, and Olu Dara. Join us starting Friday, January 21 on our NPR Music affiliates.

Our Song of the Week comes from British folk-rock icon Richard Thompson, with his moving performance of "From Galway to Graceland," recorded in April 2001.

Richard Thompson-Galway To Graceland, live on Mountain Stage
From 2001: Richard Thompson performing "Galway to Graceland" on Mountain Stage
Richard Thompson, 2001
1 of 4
John Mayall performing on Mountain Stage in April, 2001
Brian Blauser
2 of 4
Olu Dara on Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser
3 of 4
Rodney Crowell performing on Mountain Stage in 2001.
Brian Blauser
4 of 4
Richard Bona performing on Mountain Stage in 2001
Brian Blauser

Mountain Stage
Adam Harris
Adam Harris

Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins.
