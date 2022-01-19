Up for sale: Missouri mansion comes with a Ferris wheel and secret tunnels

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez.

If you're in the market for a house, how about this? - 20,000 square feet, outside of St. Louis. It comes with amenities - swimming pool, big yard, movie theater, bowling alley, stables - wait, there's more - a Ferris wheel, a lazy river and secret tunnels. They're asking 20 million - a bit high, perhaps. But think about all the vacation destinations you will not need to spend money on because they're already in your backyard.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

