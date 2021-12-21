A holly jolly Jazz Night: Our favorite holiday tunes

'Tis the season for spending time with the ones we love. It's a time for creating special memories, expressing gratitude and fondly remembering those we have lost or who are unable to gather with us. It is a time of celebration — but what's a celebration without music? While the very mention of holiday music is often met with smirks and eye rolls, the members of Team Jazz Night (admittedly, some much more than others) are suckers for the magical feelings conjured by the season's festive musical offerings. And so, with the sole purpose of spreading good cheer far and wide, the Jazz Night in America staff presents a playlist stocking stuffed with our favorite tunes: timeless classics and a few brand-new bops. This is music for playing in the background while preparing holiday meals, sipping cocktails with family and friends, or singing at the top of your lungs with the little ones around you. May your holiday season be filled with love, laughter, and jazz. Wishing you safe, happy and healthy holidays from all of us at Jazz Night in America.

Don't forget to check out our radio holiday special with new music from Norah Jones, Jamie Cullen and José James.

