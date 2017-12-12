Chef Jacques Pépin On Food And Family

With guest host Tom Gjelten.

Chef Jacques Pépin’s recipes have inspired thousands to cook at home and in the restaurant world. Now, he teaches his granddaughter. He shares his lessons. And we’ll be cooking along with him in studio — pancakes are on the menu.

More from this show: Julia Child’s nephew writes in to tell stories about Jacques.

Guest:

Jacques Pépin, award-winning chef and PBS cooking star, author of “A Grandfather’s Lessons: In The Kitchen With Shorey.”

He was a personal chef to Charles de Gaulle. Then he moved to America and became a famous chef here. He did a cooking show with Julia Child. All together, Jacques Pepin has hosted thirteen cooking shows on PBS. Now he’s got a new cooking partner: his teenage granddaughter Shorey. And they have a new book, with recipes but also stories and Shorey’s illustrations. This hour, On Point: Jacques Pepin on cooking with his granddaughter. —Tom Gjelten

