WYSO Content Republication Policy

WYSO's goal is to educate and inform all in Southwest Ohio. As a public media news service, our original reporting is available to all, without barriers.

If your news organization would like to republish our original news, please review and follow the guidelines below.

The following guidelines do not apply to news articles republished from our partners, which include (but are not limited to), NPR, The Ohio Newsroom, and the rest of the NPR Network. These guidelines also do not apply to any music or music playlists on our website, which are published by WYSO under specific sharing agreements.

For any additional questions, please contact News Director Samantha Sommer at ssommer@wyso.org.

General Guidelines

Non-commercial Use: Republication is permitted for non-commercial purposes only. Any commercial use requires explicit written permission. See contact information above.

Attribution:



You must include the author’s byline and proper attribution to WYSO.

This statement should be clear and prominent: "This article was originally published by WYSO, an independent public media news service based in Southwest Ohio." If the story appears online, the original article should be linked here.

If you use canonical metadata, use the URL to the original WYSO article.

Editing: Content should not be altered, edited, or distorted in any way that changes its original meaning or misrepresents the views of WYSO. We only allow edits to the article for length consideration and to headlines for length or style considerations.

Photographs, illustrations, audio or video: Permission to republish WYSO photographs, illustrations, audio or video requires special permission. Please email news@wyso.org.

Notification: Publishers or platforms intending to republish WYSO's content should make an effort to notify the station in advance. Notifications can be sent to news@wyso.org.

Further syndication: You are not allowed to sell, sublicense or syndicate our news articles without express, written permission. This includes publishing to an API or pushing the article to Apple News, Google News or another news aggregator.

Automatic or bulk republishing: You are not allowed to publish our news articles in bulk or automatically. You may only republish as individual articles.

Unpublishing: If we request you remove our article, you must do so immediately.

Share traffic and engagement: When possible, we ask you to kindly share when an original WYSO news article does well on your publication’s platform. We also welcome any audience feedback at news@wyso.org.

Legal Considerations

Copyright: Republication is subject to applicable copyright laws.

Fair Use: Users are responsible for determining whether their use of WYSO's content falls under fair use principles. WYSO is not liable for any legal consequences arising from unauthorized use.

Indemnification: Users agree to indemnify and hold WYSO harmless from any claims, damages, or legal actions arising from their republication of content. The obligations under this section are not applicable if User is a government entity prohibited from agreeing to indemnification obligations under applicable law.

Artificial Intelligence (AI): WYSO explicitly prohibits use of original WYSO articles for training artificial intelligence (AI) models.

Contact Information:

For all inquiries related to republication, email news@wyso.org.

WYSO reserves the right to update or modify this republication policy as needed.

