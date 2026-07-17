Springfield Civil Rights icon honored by Southside park

After seven years of park enhancements in Springfield, the city has dedicated a Southside recreation space to civil rights activist Dorothy Bacon.

Springfield acquired two vacant lots in 2019 from the Clark County Land Bank as part of recent park enhancements in the city. The space was previously occupied by two dilapidated houses.

Now named the Dorothy Bacon Memorial Park, the outdoor space at 349 W. Grand Ave. includes ample seating, mature trees, a basketball court, and bike racks.

The public space will serve as a community education space for generations to come.

The park will also celebrate Bacon's life and contributions including the establishment of the city’s first integrated school building, Perrin Woods Elementary.

Nearly 100 people gathered for the dedication of the park on July 11, celebrating Bacon's legacy with members of her family, local residents and partners in the community.

Dorothy Bacon Memorial Park recently saw upgrades including a neighborhood marker, perimeter fencing to prevent illegal dumping and landscaping to address hazardous trees and overgrowth.

These updates are supported by the city of Springfield Community Development Block Grant as well as other philanthropic partners including the Springfield Foundation, Wilson Sheehan Foundation, KeyBank Foundation, and Returning the Favor.