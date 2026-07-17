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Springfield Civil Rights icon honored by Southside park

WYSO | By Shay Frank
Published July 17, 2026 at 4:02 PM EDT
A group of people sit in front of a plaque dedicating the Southside park to Civil Rights icon, Dorothy Bacon
The Conscious Connect CDC
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Contributed
Nearly 100 people attended the dedication of Dorothy Bacon Memorial Park on July 11, celebrating her efforts in the community.

After seven years of park enhancements in Springfield, the city has dedicated a Southside recreation space to civil rights activist Dorothy Bacon.

Springfield acquired two vacant lots in 2019 from the Clark County Land Bank as part of recent park enhancements in the city. The space was previously occupied by two dilapidated houses.

Now named the Dorothy Bacon Memorial Park, the outdoor space at 349 W. Grand Ave. includes ample seating, mature trees, a basketball court, and bike racks.

The public space will serve as a community education space for generations to come.

The park will also celebrate Bacon's life and contributions including the establishment of the city’s first integrated school building, Perrin Woods Elementary.

Nearly 100 people gathered for the dedication of the park on July 11, celebrating Bacon's legacy with members of her family, local residents and partners in the community.

Dorothy Bacon Memorial Park recently saw upgrades including a neighborhood marker, perimeter fencing to prevent illegal dumping and landscaping to address hazardous trees and overgrowth.

These updates are supported by the city of Springfield Community Development Block Grant as well as other philanthropic partners including the Springfield Foundation, Wilson Sheehan Foundation, KeyBank Foundation, and Returning the Favor.

a park with grass and benches, pictured from the sidewalk looking in
Springfield
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Contributed
Dorothy Bacon Memorial Park was dedicated at 349 W. Grand Avenue, Springfield.

Tags
Local & Statewide News SpringfieldParksSpringfield historyCivil RightsClark County
Shay Frank
Shay Frank (she/her) was born and raised in Dayton. She joined WYSO as food insecurity and agriculture reporter in 2024, after freelancing for the news department for three years.
See stories by Shay Frank