As 91.3 played in the background, Wyso was born on December 15, 2022, in Dayton, along with his siblings Ari (Shapiro), Carl (Kasell), Korva (Coleman), Steve (Inskeep), Neda (Ulaby), and Will (Shortz). His mom is named Cokie (Roberts).

Wyso's foster mom, Amy, is a public radio fan and named the litter after some of her favorite NPR personalities and her favorite station—91.3 WYSO.

Wyso started his radio career when he was just six weeks old. He came to the radio station to record a national fundraising spot for NPR. While there, he met WYSO staff person Chris Welter, who adopted him.

As the radio stations only unpaid intern, his duties include boosting morale, greeting his co-workers with an excited grimace, and trying to convince General Manager Luke Dennis to let him host his own news program—All Treats Considered.

According to a doggy DNA test, Wyso is a mix of an American Pit Bull Terrier and a Redbone Coonhound.

When he's not at the station, Wyso's favorite pastimes are munching on carrots and sitting for cheese. You also might find him at the Yellow Springs dog park where he likes to play with his friends.

He hopes to someday become a therapy dog so he can also go to work with his human mom.