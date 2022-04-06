Search Query
Don't Say Gay bill
Local and Statewide News
House Republicans introduce Ohio version of the so-called 'Don’t Say Gay' bill
Andy Chow
LGTBQ advocates and teachers' unions are rallying against the legislation, which they call harmful to students and educators.