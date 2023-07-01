Your star spangled July 1 - 2, 'Weekend' audio highlights are here....

Police Training: Since 2020, Ohio police officers have shot and killed 86 people. A disproportionate number of them were Black. At the same time, state law enforcement agencies say they’re struggling to identify quality candidates. In response—Governor Mike DeWine launched a new police recruiting program at Cedarville and Central State Universities. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports the man who created this pilot believes one way to reduce fatal police shootings is to create more diverse police departments.

West Dayton Stories: West Dayton Stories is our series highlighting the strength and resilience of Dayton’s African American community. It’s produced at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO. Center producer Mary Evans introduces this week's commentary.

Safe 4th Of July Holiday Weekend: Local health agencies are reminding residents of the safety risks associated with summer recreational activities - especially those surrounding holidays like The 4th of July. Dr. Petra Warner is chief of staff with Pediatric burn hospital, Shriners Children’s Ohio. She spoke with WYSO’s Jerry Kenney about those risks and has some tips on how to avoid injuries this season.

Rally Round the Reds: The Cincinnati Reds’ had a great month on the field in June, winning twelve games in a row at one point. That comes after the team was expected by most baseball experts to have a down year. But as the Dayton Daily News’ David Jablonski (Juh-blon-ski) explained to WYSO’s Chris Welter, a collection of young players have put the Reds’ near the top of their division.

Pollution Two-Way: The Miami Valley was under an Air Quality Alert for much of last week - the worst we have seen in recent memory. Brian Huxtable is an Air Pollution Control Specialist with the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency in Dayton. Speaking with WYSO’s Mike Frazier, he tells us more about what’s going on, and has some surprisingly good news about the overall quality of our air.

Memoirs in Nature: Our program wraps today with Bird Note, and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

