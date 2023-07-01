© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WYSO Weekend Logo
WYSO Weekend

Your star spangled July 1 - 2, 'Weekend' audio highlights are here....

By Jerry Kenney
Published July 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT

A police recruitment program, pride in Community, and pollution in the skies... just some of what we’ve got for you in this week's show.

Police Training: Since 2020, Ohio police officers have shot and killed 86 people. A disproportionate number of them were Black. At the same time, state law enforcement agencies say they’re struggling to identify quality candidates. In response—Governor Mike DeWine launched a new police recruiting program at Cedarville and Central State Universities. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports the man who created this pilot believes one way to reduce fatal police shootings is to create more diverse police departments.

West Dayton Stories: West Dayton Stories is our series highlighting the strength and resilience of Dayton’s African American community. It’s produced at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO. Center producer Mary Evans introduces this week's commentary.

Safe 4th Of July Holiday Weekend: Local health agencies are reminding residents of the safety risks associated with summer recreational activities - especially those surrounding holidays like The 4th of July. Dr. Petra Warner is chief of staff with Pediatric burn hospital, Shriners Children’s Ohio. She spoke with WYSO’s Jerry Kenney about those risks and has some tips on how to avoid injuries this season.

Rally Round the Reds: The Cincinnati Reds’ had a great month on the field in June, winning twelve games in a row at one point. That comes after the team was expected by most baseball experts to have a down year. But as the Dayton Daily News’ David Jablonski (Juh-blon-ski) explained to WYSO’s Chris Welter, a collection of young players have put the Reds’ near the top of their division.

Pollution Two-Way: The Miami Valley was under an Air Quality Alert for much of last week - the worst we have seen in recent memory. Brian Huxtable is an Air Pollution Control Specialist with the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency in Dayton. Speaking with WYSO’s Mike Frazier, he tells us more about what’s going on, and has some surprisingly good news about the overall quality of our air.

Memoirs in Nature: Our program wraps today with Bird Note, and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

WYSO Weekend
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
See stories by Jerry Kenney