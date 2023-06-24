Take an audio bite out of your June 24 - 25, 2023 'Weekend'...

Conversations and Commentary in this edition of WYSO Weekend:

DCDC New Season: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company is launching an energy packed season under new leadership. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley spoke with the new executive director.

West Dayton Stories Commentary: West Dayton Stories is our series highlighting the strength and resilience of Dayton’s African American community. It’s produced at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO. Producer Jocelyn Robinson brings it to us from The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices.

Prison and Punishment - Taking a bite of Sheriff Jones’ Burger: Butler County’s controversial sheriff Richard Jones is in the headlines again. This time it is because of Sheriff Jones’ Warden Burger. That’s a meal he serves inmates three times a day for seven days in a row if they are in disciplinary isolation. Some experts say the burger should be considered cruel and unusual punishment, but Jones says it is approved by his jail’s dietician and meets a person’s daily nutritional needs. WYSO’s Chris Welter spoke with the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Erin Glynn about her reporting on the Warden Burger.

Animal Resource Center Looking for Foster Homes: The Animal Resource Center (ARC) in Montgomery County hopes you might be able to open your home up to a dog in need - even if only for a night. With National Foster a Pet Month well underway, We spoke with ARC director Amy Bohardt, to find out what they’re looking for in a foster home.

Accessory Dwelling Units: Research at Miami University shows that accessory dwelling units, – think tiny houses or mother-in-law suites in your backyard – could help with housing challenges. For more on this, WYSO’s Mike Frazier spoke with Jeff Kruth, assistant professor of architecture at Miami.

A Walk on the Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note, and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.