WYSO Weekend Logo
WYSO Weekend

Celebrating the New Year while remembering the past

By Jerry Kenney
Published January 8, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST
WYSO WEEKEND LOGO 1-full orange stamp.png

Host Jerry Kenney brings us this week's stories in WYSO Weekend:

WYSO's Neenah Ellis joins the program to introduce the final Loud as the Rolling Sea for 2022. The series features the stories of today’s elders – both Black and White, who were young civil rights workers in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Here’s the series host, Dr. Kevin McGruder, assistant professor of history at Antioch College:

The Air National Guard has picked Ohio for its first cyberspace wing. The Ohio Newsroom's Ann Thompson reports its mission is to identify threats to national security and protect everything from our economic system to infrastructure.

Ohio is home to a delicious, native fruit that many have never heard of, or even tasted. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter spoke with freelance reporter Diana Kruzman who recently wrote an article for the online publication Grist about the growth of the paw paw's popularity across the US, and how the supply of paw paws could be in jeopardy because of climate change.

Our programs wraps with BirdNote and Bill Felker's Poor Will's Almanack.

