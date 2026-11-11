The World House Choir presents Study War No More at The Foundry, Nov 13-15

This weekend, November 13-15, The Foundry Theater will host the latest program from the World House Choir with a special guest, the Yellow Springs Community Chorus and Orchestra. Over 145 performers will take to the stage to perform Dona Nobis Pacem, a cantata by Ralph Vaughan Williams.

Williams wrote this anti-war cantata in 1936 amidst the aftermath of World War I and as a response to fascist parties calling for authoritarian nationalist rule. Director of the Yellow Springs Community Chorus and Orchestra, James Johnston said,"It's a very powerful piece. It has some powerful poetry, and the overall message really gives you a knock in the head."

Cathy Roma, founder and artistic director of the World House Choir, has actually performed this cantata twice before, with her church choir in Cincinnati when the US invaded Iraq back in the early 2000's. She said that it feels appropriate again to share this composition.

"I'm kind of interested in rebuilding that peace movement or rejoining it. That's what this is really part of- awakening people to the fact that we need to put one foot in front of each other and deal with conflict in a different kind of way."

To get showtimes and more info, head over to theworldhousechoir.org.