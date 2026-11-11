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Arts & Culture
Midday Music

The World House Choir presents Study War No More at The Foundry, Nov 13-15

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published November 11, 2026 at 4:35 PM EST
World House Choir
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Contributed

This weekend, November 13-15, The Foundry Theater will host the latest program from the World House Choir with a special guest, the Yellow Springs Community Chorus and Orchestra. Over 145 performers will take to the stage to perform Dona Nobis Pacem, a cantata by Ralph Vaughan Williams.

Williams wrote this anti-war cantata in 1936 amidst the aftermath of World War I and as a response to fascist parties calling for authoritarian nationalist rule. Director of the Yellow Springs Community Chorus and Orchestra, James Johnston said,"It's a very powerful piece. It has some powerful poetry, and the overall message really gives you a knock in the head."

Cathy Roma, founder and artistic director of the World House Choir, has actually performed this cantata twice before, with her church choir in Cincinnati when the US invaded Iraq back in the early 2000's. She said that it feels appropriate again to share this composition.

"I'm kind of interested in rebuilding that peace movement or rejoining it. That's what this is really part of- awakening people to the fact that we need to put one foot in front of each other and deal with conflict in a different kind of way."

To get showtimes and more info, head over to theworldhousechoir.org.

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Midday Music Music
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard