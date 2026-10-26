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Midday Music

Jazz Forward Dayton presents a popup Jazz Jam with Cedric Easton at The Brightside October 20

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published October 20, 2026 at 4:04 PM EDT
Jazz Forward Dayton
/
WYSO

Jazz Forward Dayton is bringing together musicians from around the country for a pop-up Jazz Jam at The Brightside tonight at 7PM. Following the performance of Cedric Easton and friends there will be an open jam session with younger students encouraged to bring their own instruments.

New York city based drummer Cedric Easton is visiting Dayton to mentor local high school and college jazz bands through the Black, Brown, and Beige Initiative. This pop up jazz jam is an opportunity for the public to interact with music in person, which Easton says is the best way to experience music.

"There's something special and unique about engaging the music in real time, in that moment, in whatever space you're in. That is the way it is meant to be experienced."

Tickets for tonight's Jazz Jam with Cedric Easton is pay what you can, a donation link and event info can be found on their Facebook page.

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Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard