Jazz Forward Dayton presents a popup Jazz Jam with Cedric Easton at The Brightside October 20

Jazz Forward Dayton is bringing together musicians from around the country for a pop-up Jazz Jam at The Brightside tonight at 7PM. Following the performance of Cedric Easton and friends there will be an open jam session with younger students encouraged to bring their own instruments.

New York city based drummer Cedric Easton is visiting Dayton to mentor local high school and college jazz bands through the Black, Brown, and Beige Initiative. This pop up jazz jam is an opportunity for the public to interact with music in person, which Easton says is the best way to experience music.

"There's something special and unique about engaging the music in real time, in that moment, in whatever space you're in. That is the way it is meant to be experienced."

Tickets for tonight's Jazz Jam with Cedric Easton is pay what you can, a donation link and event info can be found on their Facebook page.