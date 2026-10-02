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Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Studio Session: Folk musician Zoe Mulford returns to the States for a tour around the midwest

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published September 9, 2026 at 4:21 PM EDT
Zoe Mulford's Bandcamp
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Contributed

Folk singer, songwriter Zoe Mulford made a stop at the WYSO studios towards the end of her Midwest tour this year. She performed live on Midday Music and spoke with host Evan Miller about her career.

As soon as Mulford could reach the keys she was fascinated by the piano. Her mother was alongside her for much of her career.

"My mother, who was a classically trained orchestral bass player, tried to teach me stuff and I was not having any of it because I wanted to sit there and figure it out for myself." said Mulford. "So we had more fights about music than about anything else because we both felt so strongly about it. Once I started going out on the road for a while she came with me and did the driving and helped carry everything. If I blanked out any of the words on stage, she would helpfully call them out from the back."

One highlight of Mulford's career happened in 2018 when Joan Baez happened to hear her song on the radio. Mulford said that she wasn't even sure if she was going to go through with putting out her song "The President Sang Amazing Grace."

"I wrote that song over the course of a weekend, and I had no idea if it was any good, but my friends encouraged me to put it on the next record. So we put it in and sent it out to the radio, and it was played on all the little local folk shows across the country. Joan Baez happened to be driving her car in Berkeley, California and turned on her radio. The next thing I know, I get an email from her manager saying, Joan wants to record your song."

Stream and purchase Zoe Mulford's music on bandcamp and find more info on her website zoemulford.com.

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Midday Music MusicStudio Sessions
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
See stories by Evan Miller
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard