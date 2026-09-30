The Yellow Springs Speaker Series features Holly Near tonight at the Foundry Theater

Tonight, September 25, The Yellow Springs Speaker Series features An Evening with Holly Near at the Foundry Theater from 7:00PM to 9:00PM. Pre-sales have already sold out but there will be a limited number of tickets available at the door.

Near has been singing for over 40 years with a focus on contemporary activism. Even as a child Near used her voice as a tool to help others.

"I've actually, since I was 10 years old, been singing inside mental hospitals or prisons or places that people can't necessarily get out to have music, and music's so healing. It's like getting massaged from the inside out. I love doing that work." said Near.

Tonight's event at The Foundry centers around Near's own experiences traveling the world and connecting with others. Near explains what to expect for the evening.

"I tell the stories about the trip I took to the Philippines, Japan, Hawaii, working with soldiers who were resisting war from within the military, which was a really powerful thing. I talk about the introduction I had to feminism and what that meant to me and how it altered my music and the songs that came out of it. So it's a mixture of storytelling and singing and then there'll be a Q&A at the end."

For more info on An Evening with Holly Near at the Foundry Theater check out Antioch's website.