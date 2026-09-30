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Arts & Culture
Midday Music

The Yellow Springs Speaker Series features Holly Near tonight at the Foundry Theater

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published September 25, 2026 at 3:20 PM EDT
Antioch College
/
Contributed

Tonight, September 25, The Yellow Springs Speaker Series features An Evening with Holly Near at the Foundry Theater from 7:00PM to 9:00PM. Pre-sales have already sold out but there will be a limited number of tickets available at the door.

Near has been singing for over 40 years with a focus on contemporary activism. Even as a child Near used her voice as a tool to help others.

"I've actually, since I was 10 years old, been singing inside mental hospitals or prisons or places that people can't necessarily get out to have music, and music's so healing. It's like getting massaged from the inside out. I love doing that work." said Near.

Tonight's event at The Foundry centers around Near's own experiences traveling the world and connecting with others. Near explains what to expect for the evening.

"I tell the stories about the trip I took to the Philippines, Japan, Hawaii, working with soldiers who were resisting war from within the military, which was a really powerful thing. I talk about the introduction I had to feminism and what that meant to me and how it altered my music and the songs that came out of it. So it's a mixture of storytelling and singing and then there'll be a Q&A at the end."

For more info on An Evening with Holly Near at the Foundry Theater check out Antioch's website.

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Midday Music Music
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
See stories by Evan Miller
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard