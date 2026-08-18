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Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Yellow Springs Film Fest gearing up for its fourth year in the village

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published August 18, 2026 at 4:09 PM EDT
YS Film Fest
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contributed

The Yellow Springs Film Fest returns to the village this year, October 1-4. This will be the biggest festival weekend so far as they're adding an additional venue and another whole day of activities. Festival organizer Eric Mahoney is happy to see the annual event steadily grow over the years.

"It feels like we're on the right track to building a meaningful and long-lasting cultural event that's additive to the village here. So while it is a massive undertaking every year, we are getting more and more help."

To become a volunteer for YS Film Fest head on over to ysfilmfest.com. Volunteers get access to films, events, workshops and panels, as well as a free t-shirt.

With more announcements to come, some of the special guest appearances include Hannibal Buress, Juliette Lewis, Tamra Davis, David Williamson, Chef Ouita Michel, and more. Boasting even more to offer this year, Mahoney says this event is best experienced by leaving the car behind and exploring the village.

"The whole thing is you can kind of just ditch your car and walk around and see live music, panel discussions with cool people, great films, eat something from a great chef. There's all kinds of stuff to do. We'll have food trucks again at the Foundry this year. So it's a really great four day experience. I would just encourage everyone to take advantage of it and come out and see some interesting things and bring a friend."

Stay up to date on announcements by following @ysfilmfest on instagram. For more info and to buy tickets head on over to ysfilmfest.com.

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Midday Music MusicFilm
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
See stories by Evan Miller
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard