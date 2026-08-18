Yellow Springs Film Fest gearing up for its fourth year in the village

The Yellow Springs Film Fest returns to the village this year, October 1-4. This will be the biggest festival weekend so far as they're adding an additional venue and another whole day of activities. Festival organizer Eric Mahoney is happy to see the annual event steadily grow over the years.

"It feels like we're on the right track to building a meaningful and long-lasting cultural event that's additive to the village here. So while it is a massive undertaking every year, we are getting more and more help."

To become a volunteer for YS Film Fest head on over to ysfilmfest.com. Volunteers get access to films, events, workshops and panels, as well as a free t-shirt.

With more announcements to come, some of the special guest appearances include Hannibal Buress, Juliette Lewis, Tamra Davis, David Williamson, Chef Ouita Michel, and more. Boasting even more to offer this year, Mahoney says this event is best experienced by leaving the car behind and exploring the village.

"The whole thing is you can kind of just ditch your car and walk around and see live music, panel discussions with cool people, great films, eat something from a great chef. There's all kinds of stuff to do. We'll have food trucks again at the Foundry this year. So it's a really great four day experience. I would just encourage everyone to take advantage of it and come out and see some interesting things and bring a friend."

Stay up to date on announcements by following @ysfilmfest on instagram. For more info and to buy tickets head on over to ysfilmfest.com.