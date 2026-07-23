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Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Pride Rocks combines music, resources and painted rocks for 'a celebration of mental wellness'

By Evan Miller,
Juliet Fromholt
Published May 14, 2026 at 5:48 PM EDT

Nurturing Community, Cultivating Justice (NCCJ) is preparing for its annual Pride Rocks celebration Saturday, May 16 at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. The event combines live music, a resource far and artist opportunity for attendees.

"I've been saying Pride rocks, and we say that in two ways. And it's funny, I was here actually at WYSO last week and talking about it. I'm like, well, I guess it's three ways really, right? Because we say, yeah, Pride does literally rock. Yes, we literally paint Pride-themed rocks. And then we also have these bands rocking out on stage," said Lake Miller, director of Education for NCCJ.

The literal rocks are collected from around the community and are available to paint at the event. Attendees are encouraged to decorate them with bright colors and messages of hope and encourage so people who encounter them out in the community feel seen.

As for how many rock will be available, Miller say, "My estimate would be around a thousand. People don't realize we're literally talking about like my pickup truck filled with rocks."

Tags
Midday Music MusicLGBTQ+
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt