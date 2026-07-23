Pride Rocks combines music, resources and painted rocks for 'a celebration of mental wellness'

Nurturing Community, Cultivating Justice (NCCJ) is preparing for its annual Pride Rocks celebration Saturday, May 16 at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. The event combines live music, a resource far and artist opportunity for attendees.

"I've been saying Pride rocks, and we say that in two ways. And it's funny, I was here actually at WYSO last week and talking about it. I'm like, well, I guess it's three ways really, right? Because we say, yeah, Pride does literally rock. Yes, we literally paint Pride-themed rocks. And then we also have these bands rocking out on stage," said Lake Miller, director of Education for NCCJ.

The literal rocks are collected from around the community and are available to paint at the event. Attendees are encouraged to decorate them with bright colors and messages of hope and encourage so people who encounter them out in the community feel seen.

As for how many rock will be available, Miller say, "My estimate would be around a thousand. People don't realize we're literally talking about like my pickup truck filled with rocks."