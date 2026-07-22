Studio Session: Wombo currently touring their latest album 'Danger in Fives'

Nashville band Wombo started off their current tour with a studio session at the WYSO. They performed songs off their latest album Danger in Fives live on Midday Music and spoke with host Evan Miller.

In a three piece band each musician is essential to creating the full sound. But knowing when to give the others room to take the stage is essential says bassist and vocalist Sydney Chadwick.

"I feel like the more albums we do, the more we get to know ourselves and our place and the band. We all try to not be too reserved but give each other the space to breathe. Since there is only three of us, I feel it's easy to do."

Wombo is approaching a decade of writing music and playing shows. The COVID-19 pandemic was tough for the band, having to cancel a big tour that was already planned.

"I feel like the COVID year kind of almost... I don't think it crushed us. It gave us a lot of opportunity to write, but it did kind of take the wind out of our sails." said drummer Joel Taylor.

Even during isolation and with the careers of many put on pause, Chadwick remained positive about the outcome of the pandemic.

"I had this optimistic view that maybe there was going to be a resurgence, almost like a renaissance, like after that occurred. People were going to realize how important live shows and being in bands is. Doing creative things with your friends and being a community of people that actually sees each other in person. So I hope still that's what's happened."

Stream or purchase Wombo's latest album Danger in Fives on Bandcamp, and watch their entire live performance for Midday Music on Youtube.