Studio Session: Snarls release their latest album 'In Heaven There's Rainbows'

Columbus band Snarls has released their latest album In Heaven There's Rainbows. The band has been together for about a decade now, showing that your high school band with your friends can go a lot farther than you might think.

"It's followed the literal timeline of our lives, you know? I was 18 when I started this, just got out of high school. I started the only semester of college that I was ever gonna do and quit so that I could be in this band," said bassist and vocalist Riley Hall.

Early on in her pursuit of music guitarist and vocalist Chlo White says she was given an extra push by her mother.

"I used to be too scared to sing in front of my parents. My mom eventually came to me and said,'No one's going to knock on your bedroom door and ask you if you want to be a rock star. You got to wake up and choose it.' Shout out Alicia White."

Stream or purchase In Heaven There's Rainbows by Snarls, featuring a picture disc, CD, or colored vinyl, on their website.