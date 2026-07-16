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Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Studio Session: Snarls release their latest album 'In Heaven There's Rainbows'

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published July 16, 2026 at 3:08 PM EDT

Columbus band Snarls has released their latest album In Heaven There's Rainbows. The band has been together for about a decade now, showing that your high school band with your friends can go a lot farther than you might think.

"It's followed the literal timeline of our lives, you know? I was 18 when I started this, just got out of high school. I started the only semester of college that I was ever gonna do and quit so that I could be in this band," said bassist and vocalist Riley Hall.

Early on in her pursuit of music guitarist and vocalist Chlo White says she was given an extra push by her mother.

"I used to be too scared to sing in front of my parents. My mom eventually came to me and said,'No one's going to knock on your bedroom door and ask you if you want to be a rock star. You got to wake up and choose it.' Shout out Alicia White."

Stream or purchase In Heaven There's Rainbows by Snarls, featuring a picture disc, CD, or colored vinyl, on their website.

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Midday Music MusicStudio Sessions
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard