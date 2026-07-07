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Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Studio Session: Kid Bigfoot returns to Butter Flower for live music

By Evan Miller,
Juliet Fromholt
Published April 24, 2026 at 3:47 PM EDT
Kid Bigfoot performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Kid Bigfoot performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)

After a successful album fundraiser, Kid Bigfoot returned to WYSO for a performance live on Midday Music ahead of their concert at Butter Flower Farm in Yellow Springs alongside Midwestern Mrs and Betsy Smith.

"[Butter Flower Farm] is a really nice kind of third space. It's not a bar, it's not an event center. It's a flower farm, and we have a really nice stage and it's smack dab in the middle of where we actually grow and produce our products," said Evan Pitstick of Butter Flower Farm, who joined the band for a conversation with Evan Miller. "We really just love spreading the beauty of our not only our flowers but of our farm itself."

Kid Bigfoot, Midwestern MRS and Betsy Smith will perform Saturday, April 25 beginning at 7pm.

Tags
Midday Music MusicStudio Sessions
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt