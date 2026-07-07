Studio Session: Kid Bigfoot returns to Butter Flower for live music

After a successful album fundraiser, Kid Bigfoot returned to WYSO for a performance live on Midday Music ahead of their concert at Butter Flower Farm in Yellow Springs alongside Midwestern Mrs and Betsy Smith.

"[Butter Flower Farm] is a really nice kind of third space. It's not a bar, it's not an event center. It's a flower farm, and we have a really nice stage and it's smack dab in the middle of where we actually grow and produce our products," said Evan Pitstick of Butter Flower Farm, who joined the band for a conversation with Evan Miller. "We really just love spreading the beauty of our not only our flowers but of our farm itself."

Kid Bigfoot, Midwestern MRS and Betsy Smith will perform Saturday, April 25 beginning at 7pm.