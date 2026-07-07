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Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Studio Session: Good Soup joining local and national underground acts for seven-band concert at Yellow Cab Tavern

By Evan Miller,
Juliet Fromholt
Published May 20, 2026 at 2:29 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Dayton band Good Soup visited the WYSO studios for a live session on Midday Music ahead of their performance at Yellow Cab Tavern as part of an expansive seven-band show.

"We wanted to play live music instead of participating in the sports during spirit day," said Good Soup lead guitarist Ethan Ishmael, who founded the band in high school with drummer Josh Rapson. "So we put that together and yeah, the rest is history."

Good Soup has gone on to participate in Dayton Battle of the Bands and is a staple of Dayton's underground scene.

The May 21 show at Yellow Cab is presented by Max Lightcap, under the moniker InMemoriumDYT. Lightcap said the lineup expanded from three to seven bands as connections between the Dayton scene and touring bands

"The combination of everything was kind of shocking because, to be absolutely honest, I did not think everyone would say yeah that actually kind of sounds cool especially the venue. I kind of was like this is the kicker, this is gonna be what makes it not happen. But then they're like, as long as it can just start at six, it can make it work."

Tags
Midday Music MusicStudio Sessions
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
See stories by Evan Miller
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt