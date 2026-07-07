Studio Session: Good Soup joining local and national underground acts for seven-band concert at Yellow Cab Tavern

Dayton band Good Soup visited the WYSO studios for a live session on Midday Music ahead of their performance at Yellow Cab Tavern as part of an expansive seven-band show.

"We wanted to play live music instead of participating in the sports during spirit day," said Good Soup lead guitarist Ethan Ishmael, who founded the band in high school with drummer Josh Rapson. "So we put that together and yeah, the rest is history."

Good Soup has gone on to participate in Dayton Battle of the Bands and is a staple of Dayton's underground scene.

The May 21 show at Yellow Cab is presented by Max Lightcap, under the moniker InMemoriumDYT. Lightcap said the lineup expanded from three to seven bands as connections between the Dayton scene and touring bands

"The combination of everything was kind of shocking because, to be absolutely honest, I did not think everyone would say yeah that actually kind of sounds cool especially the venue. I kind of was like this is the kicker, this is gonna be what makes it not happen. But then they're like, as long as it can just start at six, it can make it work."