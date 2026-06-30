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Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Studio Session: Shallowater fuse slowcore and Americana to create "dirtgaze"

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published June 30, 2026 at 10:18 AM EDT
Barry Leonhard
/
WYSO

Houston based band Shallowater are hitting the road this summer touring their new album God's Gonna Give You a Million Dollars. The three piece band's first stop was here at the WYSO studios to perform live on Midday Music.

Shallowater is part of a rising genre known as "dirtgaze" which fuses the reverb drenched sound of shoegaze with the earthy, rustic feel of Americana. During the pandemic, the band found their sound together in isolation.

"In West Texas, if you leave the city where we're from in Lubbock, it's six hours away from the nearest big city." said bassist Tristan Kelly. "So it's really isolated out there and if you wanna go do something, you have to drive for so long. I wanted to capture the landscape and just that feeling of like monotony almost. You kind of give into it and it becomes something beautiful."

After forming the band and pandemic restrictions lifted, Shallowater decided to move to Houston. They've all made friends in the music scene and are finding their way around, but the opportunities to perform in Houston are a little scarce says Kelley.

"I think it's just tough for bands to get a foothold out there because there's not really too many mid-level venues at all. There's the Live Nation-run giant 500 cap rooms or there's 40 cap rooms in a place you don't want to go. There's dedicated punk venues and the hardcore scene's thriving out there. But if you're doing like indie rock or country or really anything else you have to go play like millennial brewery bars that don't like you that much."

Tags
Midday Music MusicStudio Sessions
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
See stories by Evan Miller
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard