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Arts & Culture
Midday Music

YS Pride Festival returns this Saturday to downtown Yellow Springs

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published June 26, 2026 at 5:25 PM EDT
Barry Leonhhard
/
WYSO
YS Pride organizers Christine Monroe Beard and Stephanie Pierce spoke with Midday Music host Evan Miller about this Saturday's festival.

The YS Pride festival returns to the village of Yellow Springs this Saturday, June 27,11AM-5PM at Mills Lawn Elementary. This family friendly event features vendors, music, kid's activities, community, and of course the parade.

The parade path is a little different this year. Starting at the lot across the street from Peach's, the parade will head down Dayton Street past the Union Schoolhouse. Then they will take a left onto W. Limestone St. to go past Mills Lawn Elementary. Finally the parade will turn left onto SR-68 to go through downtown and will take Corry St to end back up at the starting point. The whole parade is expected to last about an hour. Festival organizer Stephanie Pierce says this year's parade may be the best one yet.

"We've got a lot more bigger floats coming in, and I don't want to ruin any surprises, but we've got a couple of what I think are going to be surprises for the spectators, things we haven't had before."

YS Pride
/
contributed

The main area for the festival is located on Walnut St between Elm and Limestone, right in front of Mills Lawn Elementary. This area is where the main stage, vendors, kid's activities, and beer garden are. To find more info or volunteer for YS Pride 2026, head on over to yspride.com.

In collaboration with The Little Art Theatre YS Pride is screening Free Beer Tomorrow on Tuesday, June 30, at 7PM. This documentary tells the story of Ohio’s longest running lesbian owned and operated bar Jack’s/Summit Station now Summit Music Hall. The showing also features a Q/A with director Julia Applegate & cinematographer Mallory Golski. Tickets are limited to 150. Get tickets on The Little Art's website.

Tags
Midday Music MusicYellow SpringsLGBTQ+
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
See stories by Evan Miller
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard