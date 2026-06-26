YS Pride Festival returns this Saturday to downtown Yellow Springs

The YS Pride festival returns to the village of Yellow Springs this Saturday, June 27,11AM-5PM at Mills Lawn Elementary. This family friendly event features vendors, music, kid's activities, community, and of course the parade.

The parade path is a little different this year. Starting at the lot across the street from Peach's, the parade will head down Dayton Street past the Union Schoolhouse. Then they will take a left onto W. Limestone St. to go past Mills Lawn Elementary. Finally the parade will turn left onto SR-68 to go through downtown and will take Corry St to end back up at the starting point. The whole parade is expected to last about an hour. Festival organizer Stephanie Pierce says this year's parade may be the best one yet.

"We've got a lot more bigger floats coming in, and I don't want to ruin any surprises, but we've got a couple of what I think are going to be surprises for the spectators, things we haven't had before."

YS Pride / contributed

The main area for the festival is located on Walnut St between Elm and Limestone, right in front of Mills Lawn Elementary. This area is where the main stage, vendors, kid's activities, and beer garden are. To find more info or volunteer for YS Pride 2026, head on over to yspride.com.

In collaboration with The Little Art Theatre YS Pride is screening Free Beer Tomorrow on Tuesday, June 30, at 7PM. This documentary tells the story of Ohio’s longest running lesbian owned and operated bar Jack’s/Summit Station now Summit Music Hall. The showing also features a Q/A with director Julia Applegate & cinematographer Mallory Golski. Tickets are limited to 150. Get tickets on The Little Art's website.