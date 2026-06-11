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Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Rappers from around the country will close out the Rightstarter Live exhibit at Herndon Gallery

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published June 11, 2026 at 4:14 PM EDT
Joshua Whitaker
/
contributed

This Saturday, June 13, indie rappers from around the country will assemble at the Herndon Gallery on Antioch College's campus to close out Rightstarter: Resistance, Rap and the Golden Era. Yellow Springs resident Joshua Whitaker curated this month long exhibition and closing event. Whitaker moved to the village about a year ago, and he hopes to continue the creative work he started in California.

"Come through, fill the building. I wanna show the community that this is something that can continue. I have access to amazing artists through the work that I did at the gallery that I operated in Oakland, Spirithaus Gallery. My wife and I have a extensive rolodex of folks that we would love to bring through Yellow Springs."

The lineup for Saturday's closing event features rappers from California to NYC as well as right here in Ohio. Whitaker is bringing in a sound system that used to reside in the Spirithaus Gallery, and Unjust will be providing 3D mapped visuals. This event is independent all the way from the artists to the merch.

"I almost called it an indie rap show like an indie punk show, but it's just one of those things where this is kind of what we do, you know?" said Whitaker. "These artists are hungry, been doing it for years, and stayed independent through the whole push. That's kind of trending with these platforms and streaming and whatnot. It's getting back to the organic connection, live shows, merch in hand."

For more info and to buy tickets head on over to eventbrite.

Joshua Whitaker
/
contributed

Tags
Midday Music MusicHip-Hop
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
See stories by Evan Miller
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard