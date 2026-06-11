Rappers from around the country will close out the Rightstarter Live exhibit at Herndon Gallery

This Saturday, June 13, indie rappers from around the country will assemble at the Herndon Gallery on Antioch College's campus to close out Rightstarter: Resistance, Rap and the Golden Era. Yellow Springs resident Joshua Whitaker curated this month long exhibition and closing event. Whitaker moved to the village about a year ago, and he hopes to continue the creative work he started in California.

"Come through, fill the building. I wanna show the community that this is something that can continue. I have access to amazing artists through the work that I did at the gallery that I operated in Oakland, Spirithaus Gallery. My wife and I have a extensive rolodex of folks that we would love to bring through Yellow Springs."

The lineup for Saturday's closing event features rappers from California to NYC as well as right here in Ohio. Whitaker is bringing in a sound system that used to reside in the Spirithaus Gallery, and Unjust will be providing 3D mapped visuals. This event is independent all the way from the artists to the merch.

"I almost called it an indie rap show like an indie punk show, but it's just one of those things where this is kind of what we do, you know?" said Whitaker. "These artists are hungry, been doing it for years, and stayed independent through the whole push. That's kind of trending with these platforms and streaming and whatnot. It's getting back to the organic connection, live shows, merch in hand."

For more info and to buy tickets head on over to eventbrite.