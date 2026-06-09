Experience Michael Bashaw's sound sculptures this week at Dayton Theater Guild

This week, June 12-14, sculptor and multi-instrumentalist Michael Bashaw is bringing out his one of a kind sound sculptures for a series of concerts at the Dayton Theater Guild. Combining conventional instruments and Bashaw's own creations these performances challenge the notion that music can only be played on "normal instruments."

Bashaw's sound sculptures utilize industrial size pieces of metal or even aircraft wire tuned to a variety of different scales. One of his installations, Wind in the Garden, is located at the end of the West Monument bridge in Dayton.

"Both visual arts and music have been passions of mine throughout my life and I didn't wanna have to give either one up." said Bashaw. "I started exploring these instruments and concepts back in the late 70s, early 1980s. I was particularly intrigued by Harry Partch and his unorthodox instruments, and then reviving that microtonal scale. So this was a way to synthesize those art forms and continue to make a body of work that brings a lot enjoyment for myself and others."

Bashaw will be joined on stage by fellow members of Puzzle of Light including Sandy Bashaw, John Taylor and Erich Reith. Together they will perform three concerts at the Dayton Theater Guild June 12-14.

For more info and to buy tickets head on over to daytontheaterguild.org.