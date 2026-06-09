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Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Experience Michael Bashaw's sound sculptures this week at Dayton Theater Guild

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published June 9, 2026 at 3:08 PM EDT
John Taylor
/
Puzzle of Light via Facebook
Michael and Sandy Bashaw will perform a special series of sound sculpture concerts with fellow members of Puzzle of Light.

This week, June 12-14, sculptor and multi-instrumentalist Michael Bashaw is bringing out his one of a kind sound sculptures for a series of concerts at the Dayton Theater Guild. Combining conventional instruments and Bashaw's own creations these performances challenge the notion that music can only be played on "normal instruments."

Bashaw's sound sculptures utilize industrial size pieces of metal or even aircraft wire tuned to a variety of different scales. One of his installations, Wind in the Garden, is located at the end of the West Monument bridge in Dayton.

"Both visual arts and music have been passions of mine throughout my life and I didn't wanna have to give either one up." said Bashaw. "I started exploring these instruments and concepts back in the late 70s, early 1980s. I was particularly intrigued by Harry Partch and his unorthodox instruments, and then reviving that microtonal scale. So this was a way to synthesize those art forms and continue to make a body of work that brings a lot enjoyment for myself and others."

Bashaw will be joined on stage by fellow members of Puzzle of Light including Sandy Bashaw, John Taylor and Erich Reith. Together they will perform three concerts at the Dayton Theater Guild June 12-14.

For more info and to buy tickets head on over to daytontheaterguild.org.

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Midday Music Music
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard