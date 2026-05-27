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Midday Music

Midwest Friends Fest takes on biggest lineup yet at Southgate House Revival

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published May 27, 2026 at 12:58 PM EDT
Midwest Friends Fest
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contributed

Midwest Friends Fest is back this week, May 28-30, at Southgate House Revival and it's bigger than ever. With the addition of an outdoor stage, there will be a total of 4 stages hosting bands and musicians creating a very diverse mix of genres. Festival organizer Jared Bowers says he wants attendees to get a taste of everything the midwest music scene has to offer.

"We're really trying hard to bring together some of the disparate scenes happening in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. You've got your singer-songwriter scene, electronic music scene, your punk basement show, or DIY scene. We love all of them equally, and we wanted to kind of bring them together to celebrate Cincinnati music, but also welcome a bunch of bands to town for the first time that maybe have never been here."

Within the first 56 hours of releasing the musician applications for the festival, they were flooded with over 900 submissions. Bowers says that while he and his team were swamped going through it all it was a lot of fun.

"It was terrifying, but really what a dream come true to have that many people interested in what we're doing and how we're trying to do it. Choosing the bands that we ended up with at this year's festival was one of the most fun experiences I've ever had, but probably one of most difficult as well."

With only a two minute walk between stages, the discovery of new, unique musicians is inevitable. The goal for the festival this year was to give attendees a new found appreciation for DIY and local music says Bowers.

"We want you to walk away with a new favorite band. Like we just want you leave smiling and excited about local music and about all of the amazing DIY things happening around us."

Take a look at this year's lineup:

Midwest Friends Fest
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contributed

For more info and to buy tickets for this year's Midwest Friends Fest head on over to their website: https://www.midwestfriendsfest.com/

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Midday Music Music
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
See stories by Evan Miller
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard