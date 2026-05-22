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Midday Music

The Dayton Black Women's Film Fest returns to The Neon this weekend

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published May 22, 2026 at 3:56 PM EDT
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Dayton Black Women's Film Festival
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This weekend, May 21 - May 24, The Dayton Black Women's Film Festival returns to The Neon for it's third annual year. Filmmaker and founder Ange Mitchell says that she is grateful to be able to provide a platform for Black women that wasn't available when she was in school.

"I'm blessed to be able to create a space like this that wasn't there when I started film school. Hopefully, other Black women who do decide to go to film school, or in this area that is Ohio with all its quirks and cool things, are able to have this space and know that they're safe and they're seen and they are heard and their work can be explored and celebrated right in their own backyard."

This theme for this year's festival is,"Black women educating through film." The films curated for this weekend are intimate views into the stories of women from around the world and from right here in the Miami Valley.

On Saturday, May 23: Celebrating its 35th anniversary A Powerful Thang by Zeinabu Irene Davis will be joined by a screening of Julie Dash's The Diary of an African Nun. These films are dedicated to life and legacy of actress Barbara Olivia Jones who was one of the leaders of the L.A. Rebellion movement of the 60s and 70s. Davis will be in attendance for these screenings as a special guest.

On Sunday, May 24: Celebrating the next generation of storytellers the evening will begin with the Hometown Heroes Shorts Program. Three local black women filmmakers will present their short films for a chance at a $500 scholarship. Following the shorts will be the 30th anniversary screening of Cheryl Dunye’s The Watermelon Woman. Dunye is widely recognized as one of the first openly gay black filmmakers to direct a feature film, and this film continues to inspire across generations.

To get more info and to buy tickets to this year's Dayton Black Women's Film Festival head on over to daytonbwff.org.

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Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard