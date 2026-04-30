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Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Foundry Theater reopens this weekend with a new production from The Big Family Business

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published April 30, 2026 at 1:50 PM EDT
Sam Bartlett
/
contributed

After a period of repairs, The Foundry Theater at Antioch College is to reopen this weekend, April 2 and 3, with a new program from The Big Family Business. The show features three different pieces combining music, dance, and theater.

Programmed by Sharon Leahy and Rick Good, the Big Family Business will be presenting two new works: a retelling of the Ant and the Grasshopper with puppeteer and mask-maker, Tristan Cupp and a percussive dance with an original banjo score by Good that explores the cycle of life. To close out the show, the old Rhythm and Shoes repertoire will perform a series of tap dances.

Kevin Anderson, who was a percussionist with Rhythm and Shoes for years, will provide live foley in the second piece. Leahy says that Anderson has a few tricks up his sleeve for this show.

"Every rehearsal [Anderson] came in with another thing or gadget. There are wind machines, thunders, bells, whistles, bird sounds and grumbling stomachs. It's really wonderful to listen to him do it."

These days gathering people together in one room to enjoy art and each other's company is more important than ever and that's exactly what the Big Family Business excels in.

"Bringing people in and taking a chance on something that maybe you didn't see on TV or, you know, something that you don't really know about, but taking a chance on it, that brings so much life to you." said Leahy.

See the new production from the Big Family Business this weekend at the Foundry Theater, April 2 at 7PM and April 3 at 2PM. Buy tickets and find more info on the Foundry Theater's website.

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Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
See stories by Evan Miller
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard