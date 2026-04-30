Foundry Theater reopens this weekend with a new production from The Big Family Business

After a period of repairs, The Foundry Theater at Antioch College is to reopen this weekend, April 2 and 3, with a new program from The Big Family Business. The show features three different pieces combining music, dance, and theater.

Programmed by Sharon Leahy and Rick Good, the Big Family Business will be presenting two new works: a retelling of the Ant and the Grasshopper with puppeteer and mask-maker, Tristan Cupp and a percussive dance with an original banjo score by Good that explores the cycle of life. To close out the show, the old Rhythm and Shoes repertoire will perform a series of tap dances.

Kevin Anderson, who was a percussionist with Rhythm and Shoes for years, will provide live foley in the second piece. Leahy says that Anderson has a few tricks up his sleeve for this show.

"Every rehearsal [Anderson] came in with another thing or gadget. There are wind machines, thunders, bells, whistles, bird sounds and grumbling stomachs. It's really wonderful to listen to him do it."

These days gathering people together in one room to enjoy art and each other's company is more important than ever and that's exactly what the Big Family Business excels in.

"Bringing people in and taking a chance on something that maybe you didn't see on TV or, you know, something that you don't really know about, but taking a chance on it, that brings so much life to you." said Leahy.

See the new production from the Big Family Business this weekend at the Foundry Theater, April 2 at 7PM and April 3 at 2PM. Buy tickets and find more info on the Foundry Theater's website.