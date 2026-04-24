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Arts & Culture
Midday Music

In Memoriam brings Gawshock back to Dayton tonight at Side Door

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published April 24, 2026 at 1:52 PM EDT
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@joejarpenter on Instagram
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In Memoriam is back at it with a whole spring season of shows. Tonight at Side Door they bring Gawshock back to Dayton with local support from Unrecovery, Waning, Maystay, and a special secret guest. Dayton promoters Max Lightcap and Sebastian Seagull stopped by the WYSO studios to chat with Midday Music host Evan Miller about tonight's festivities.

"These shows keep getting better and better. Honestly like every show I've been to is so great. It's cool to see good music coming through here and like actually give an artist on the underground a chance." said Seagull.

Last year when In Memoriam hosted Alabama's Gawshock, it was one of their best shows to date. Lightcap says that one of the best parts of hosting shows is seeing bands return to Dayton.

"I love putting on shows, I love seeing bands come back. I think that's one of the biggest, coolest things is when they come back. You have this resonance. You're becoming friends after seeing each other for a few times now."

See Gawshock and an entire lineup of Ohio bands tonight, April 24, at Side Door in downtown Dayton. Doors open at 7 and show starts at 8. Presale tickets bought here come with free flyers.

The entrance to Side Door is on the sidewalk facing 3rd street, not the door facing the parking lot. Dayton Silent Disco will also be happening at The Brightside in the main room so parking will be scarce. Refer to the diagram below for overflow parking.

For more info on tonight's show and to stay up to date with In Memoriam check out their Instagram.

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Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
See stories by Evan Miller
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard