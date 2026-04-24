In Memoriam brings Gawshock back to Dayton tonight at Side Door

In Memoriam is back at it with a whole spring season of shows. Tonight at Side Door they bring Gawshock back to Dayton with local support from Unrecovery, Waning, Maystay, and a special secret guest. Dayton promoters Max Lightcap and Sebastian Seagull stopped by the WYSO studios to chat with Midday Music host Evan Miller about tonight's festivities.

"These shows keep getting better and better. Honestly like every show I've been to is so great. It's cool to see good music coming through here and like actually give an artist on the underground a chance." said Seagull.

Last year when In Memoriam hosted Alabama's Gawshock, it was one of their best shows to date. Lightcap says that one of the best parts of hosting shows is seeing bands return to Dayton.

"I love putting on shows, I love seeing bands come back. I think that's one of the biggest, coolest things is when they come back. You have this resonance. You're becoming friends after seeing each other for a few times now."

See Gawshock and an entire lineup of Ohio bands tonight, April 24, at Side Door in downtown Dayton. Doors open at 7 and show starts at 8. Presale tickets bought here come with free flyers.

The entrance to Side Door is on the sidewalk facing 3rd street, not the door facing the parking lot. Dayton Silent Disco will also be happening at The Brightside in the main room so parking will be scarce. Refer to the diagram below for overflow parking.

For more info on tonight's show and to stay up to date with In Memoriam check out their Instagram.