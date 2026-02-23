Louisiana Byways host Linzay Young presents Cajun Country Revival live in Yellow Springs

Starting Tuesday, February 24, Sharon Leahy will lead 4 weekly dance classes teaching Cajun Basics. These classes are intended to prepare attendees for the Cajun Country Revival concert hosted by WYSO's very own Linzay Young on March 21. Leahy says that dancing is essential to a healthy life.

"Well, you know, music and dance, those two beautiful things that we get to experience as humans, we need to take every opportunity to move to music. Dancing releases endorphins and those are the feel good chemicals in your body. Moving your body with the music, with your community, it's a great community builder."

Linzay Young, host of Louisana Byways, has assembled a super group of Cajun dancehall aficionados for Cajun Country Revival. This crew features Jesse Legé of Bayou Brew, GRAMMY winner Joel Savoy from the Red Stick Ramblers, Sammy Lind and Nadine Landry of the Foghorn String Band, and of course Linzay Young.

Cajun music and dancing is a way of life down in Louisiana, and Leahy is ready to get anyone no matter their skill level ready to boot, scoot, and boogie.

"All levels of people can come, even if you don't know anything about it. The first thing we'll learn is a two-step. Pretty simple. Then we'll learn maybe a little bit of partner things, maybe a turnout or how to turn around together. And then we'll do a waltz. And Cajun waltzes are really different than what you would expect. And then if we progress along, we'll do a little jitterbug step because some people dance a jitter bug step down there to the faster tunes."

Cajun Basics with Sharon Leahy starts Tuesday, Feb 24 at 6:30 PM in the Herndon Gallery located in the South Hall on Antioch's campus. Then the Cajun Country Revival will be March 21 at 7:00 PM in the Foundry Theater.