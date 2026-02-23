© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Louisiana Byways host Linzay Young presents Cajun Country Revival live in Yellow Springs

By Juliet Fromholt,
Evan MillerBarry Leonhard
Published February 23, 2026 at 4:58 PM EST

Starting Tuesday, February 24, Sharon Leahy will lead 4 weekly dance classes teaching Cajun Basics. These classes are intended to prepare attendees for the Cajun Country Revival concert hosted by WYSO's very own Linzay Young on March 21. Leahy says that dancing is essential to a healthy life.

"Well, you know, music and dance, those two beautiful things that we get to experience as humans, we need to take every opportunity to move to music. Dancing releases endorphins and those are the feel good chemicals in your body. Moving your body with the music, with your community, it's a great community builder."

Linzay Young, host of Louisana Byways, has assembled a super group of Cajun dancehall aficionados for Cajun Country Revival. This crew features Jesse Legé of Bayou Brew, GRAMMY winner Joel Savoy from the Red Stick Ramblers, Sammy Lind and Nadine Landry of the Foghorn String Band, and of course Linzay Young.

Cajun music and dancing is a way of life down in Louisiana, and Leahy is ready to get anyone no matter their skill level ready to boot, scoot, and boogie.

"All levels of people can come, even if you don't know anything about it. The first thing we'll learn is a two-step. Pretty simple. Then we'll learn maybe a little bit of partner things, maybe a turnout or how to turn around together. And then we'll do a waltz. And Cajun waltzes are really different than what you would expect. And then if we progress along, we'll do a little jitterbug step because some people dance a jitter bug step down there to the faster tunes."

Cajun Basics with Sharon Leahy starts Tuesday, Feb 24 at 6:30 PM in the Herndon Gallery located in the South Hall on Antioch's campus. Then the Cajun Country Revival will be March 21 at 7:00 PM in the Foundry Theater.

Tags
Midday Music Music
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
See stories by Evan Miller
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard