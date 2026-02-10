Shoegaze bands take over Sidedoor in Dayton this Thursday

Local promoter Max Lightcap and musician Frances Dunlap have joined forces to put on The Dayton Valentine's Show at Sidedoor this Thursday, Feb 12, featuring a lineup of all shoegaze bands. Local DJs Lovebody and Dr.Smooch will be spinning after the show as well. Bands featured on this bill include Total Wife, Babywave, Abel, and Dayton's very own Wujeria.

"I know I kind of sound like a broken record, but I promise that this is like certified shoegaze lineup." said Lightcap. "Especially when it comes to Total Wife. They're the loudest band I think I've ever heard play in a basement. Also forewarning, their last song is like a noise section that they just like go as loud as possible. So you're going to want some earplugs."

Shoegaze is a genre that is characterized by an immersive "wall of sound" which is created by layering heavily distorted guitars. Single strummed notes become obscured into a atmospheric drone, and these intense moments can easily reach levels of over 100dB.

Experience some of the midwest's best shoegaze bands at Sidedoor, Feb 12, starting at 8PM. Get tickets for The Dayton Valentine's Show at the door or on The Brightside's website.

Sidedoor is located inside The Brightside, and on Feb 12 there will be two shows happening at once inside this building as Dayton Battle of the Bands is the same evening. Parking is expected to get scarce so pictured below is a parking map from The Brightside's website.