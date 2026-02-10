© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Shoegaze bands take over Sidedoor in Dayton this Thursday

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published February 10, 2026 at 3:03 PM EST
Barry Leonhard
/
WYSO

Local promoter Max Lightcap and musician Frances Dunlap have joined forces to put on The Dayton Valentine's Show at Sidedoor this Thursday, Feb 12, featuring a lineup of all shoegaze bands. Local DJs Lovebody and Dr.Smooch will be spinning after the show as well. Bands featured on this bill include Total Wife, Babywave, Abel, and Dayton's very own Wujeria.

"I know I kind of sound like a broken record, but I promise that this is like certified shoegaze lineup." said Lightcap. "Especially when it comes to Total Wife. They're the loudest band I think I've ever heard play in a basement. Also forewarning, their last song is like a noise section that they just like go as loud as possible. So you're going to want some earplugs."

Shoegaze is a genre that is characterized by an immersive "wall of sound" which is created by layering heavily distorted guitars. Single strummed notes become obscured into a atmospheric drone, and these intense moments can easily reach levels of over 100dB.

Experience some of the midwest's best shoegaze bands at Sidedoor, Feb 12, starting at 8PM. Get tickets for The Dayton Valentine's Show at the door or on The Brightside's website.

Sidedoor is located inside The Brightside, and on Feb 12 there will be two shows happening at once inside this building as Dayton Battle of the Bands is the same evening. Parking is expected to get scarce so pictured below is a parking map from The Brightside's website.

The Brightside

Tags
Midday Music Music
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard