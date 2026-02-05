The Dayton Record Fair is back this Sunday at Eudora Brewing

This Sunday, Feb 8, the Dayton Record Fair returns to Eudora Brewing starting at noon. Dig through thousands of new & used records, CDs, tapes, and more from some of the best vendors in the midwest. While the shopping ensues attendees can grab a brew, a bite to eat, and enjoy the selections of live DJs spinning wax for the entire duration of the event.

Local record stores Skeleton Dust Records, Omega Music, Blind Rage Records, Catacomb Records, and Resignation Records have teamed up for the annual vinyl extravaganza. To get first dibs on what's for sale then it's best to arrive at 11AM says Luke Tandy, owner of Skeleton Dust Records.

"It gets pretty busy, so if you want to avoid the crowds, we would recommend coming early for the Early Bird, which is from 11AM to 12PM. It's $5 entry for that, and then it's free from 12PM to 5PM. If you wanna avoid the crowd later on, just come a little bit later in the event, but it does get pretty busy in there."

If the parking lots get full, there is overflow parking located at Five Rivers Church on Dorothy Lane and across the street at We Care Arts.

