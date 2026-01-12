© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Midday Music

No Visas is the international hip-hop project connecting Tel Aviv to Dayton

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published November 20, 2025 at 5:28 PM EST

Chris Westhoff, Jay Swifa, and Tronee Threat popped into the WYSO studios to chat with Middday Music host Evan Miller about their international hip-hop project No Visas.

"It's a collaboration that's also developed into a community organization that does various kinds of humanitarianism, housing, and educational outreach. But at the core it's System Ali, an Israeli-Palestinian hip hop collective." said Westhoff.

Originally the show was slated to happen at The Levitt Pavilion but the artist's visas were never approved, thus the show's title. However this didn't stop the communities from finding new pathways for this project.

"Along the way, Angie Hsu found another collaborator in the village, Kevin Leidy, who has been a great resource and support to this project." said Westhoff. "Kevin happens to be the chair of the Dayton Sister City Committee. One of the sister cities of Dayton is Holon, Israel, just a burb just outside of Tel Aviv, where some of the System Ali artists hail from. So there was like this really cool connection there."

This hybrid show is much like a presentation. Local artists in collaboration with System Ali will perform and discuss their combined efforts. Westhoff says he intends to keep this show as intimate as possible.

"We're going to learn a lot about System Ali and their community organization Beit System Ali. There's some new video work that's been presented about it and then we're going to open it up for a talk back and Q&A. We're gonna be able to bring System Ali artists into the room via Zoom as well. So it's going to be an interesting mix of things. We're presenting it in the small room at the Foundry, the experimental theater. We really wanted to keep the sense of intimacy that you can get there."

NO VISAS בלי רשות بدون جواز is on November 22 starting at 7PM in Antioch's Foundry Theater. Get tickets on Antioch's website.

Tags
Midday Music Music
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard