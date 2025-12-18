Studio Sessions: Father daughter duo Griffin and Emma House take the show on the road

Father daughter duo Griffin and Emma House performed live on Midday Music and chatted with host Evan Miller. The pair were visiting for the holidays however Griffin, a Springfield native, is now based out in Connecticut.

"We had a wonderful theater program at Springfield North High School, and you know John Legend sang in some of the plays there, I would like watch him. Then I ended up just trying out for a play, and some of my friends played guitar, so I would sing with them for fun." said Griffin.

Emma takes after her father in that she too is becoming a singer-song writer, and she says she's having a blast in show business.

"A couple years ago I started playing the piano and I've been making my own songs and performing them sometimes with my dad. I just go around with my Dad sometimes and play some shows with him, it's really fun."

While Griffin is still busy touring and recording music, he says that right now he's just enjoying spending time with his daughter.

"I'm still touring a lot. I'm playing like 60-70 shows a year still all over the country. I have some new music that I've recorded and mastered. So I was kind of just waiting for the right time to put something out but I'm just not really in any rush. I'm just enjoying playing music with my daughter and continuing to play shows."