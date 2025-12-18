© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Studio Sessions: Father daughter duo Griffin and Emma House take the show on the road

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published December 12, 2025 at 4:58 PM EST
Barry Leonhard
/
WYSO

Father daughter duo Griffin and Emma House performed live on Midday Music and chatted with host Evan Miller. The pair were visiting for the holidays however Griffin, a Springfield native, is now based out in Connecticut.

"We had a wonderful theater program at Springfield North High School, and you know John Legend sang in some of the plays there, I would like watch him. Then I ended up just trying out for a play, and some of my friends played guitar, so I would sing with them for fun." said Griffin.

Emma takes after her father in that she too is becoming a singer-song writer, and she says she's having a blast in show business.

"A couple years ago I started playing the piano and I've been making my own songs and performing them sometimes with my dad. I just go around with my Dad sometimes and play some shows with him, it's really fun."

While Griffin is still busy touring and recording music, he says that right now he's just enjoying spending time with his daughter.

"I'm still touring a lot. I'm playing like 60-70 shows a year still all over the country. I have some new music that I've recorded and mastered. So I was kind of just waiting for the right time to put something out but I'm just not really in any rush. I'm just enjoying playing music with my daughter and continuing to play shows."

Tags
Midday Music Studio SessionsMusic
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard