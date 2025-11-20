© 2025 WYSO
Money Mouse Rave returns at Cafe Bourbon St in Columbus this Friday

By Barry Leonhard
Published November 20, 2025 at 5:58 PM EST
@rat_lips on Instagram

There's a hustler on the streets of Dayton hocking out t-shirts, stickers, and more- his name is Money Mouse. From the mind of local artist Rat Lips, this rodent has forged a special place in the creative community as a beloved celebrity of sorts.

Last July the mouse made his DJ debut at Yellow Cab Tavern and drew a crowd of around 200 people. Now the Money Mouse Rave is making its long awaited return at Cafe Bourbon St in Columbus this Friday Nov. 21 starting at 7PM.

Barry Leonhard sat down with Money Mouse for an exclusive interview. The mouse says that if you want to become a hustler like him then you have to get used to being on the move. "You gotta go wherever the delicious aroma of cheddar takes you. And you can quote me on that. That's good advice."

Tickets are going fast and the event is expected to hit capacity. Find more info and buy tickets for the Money Mouse Rave on Resident Advisor.

Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard