Money Mouse Rave returns at Cafe Bourbon St in Columbus this Friday

There's a hustler on the streets of Dayton hocking out t-shirts, stickers, and more- his name is Money Mouse. From the mind of local artist Rat Lips, this rodent has forged a special place in the creative community as a beloved celebrity of sorts.

Last July the mouse made his DJ debut at Yellow Cab Tavern and drew a crowd of around 200 people. Now the Money Mouse Rave is making its long awaited return at Cafe Bourbon St in Columbus this Friday Nov. 21 starting at 7PM.

Barry Leonhard sat down with Money Mouse for an exclusive interview. The mouse says that if you want to become a hustler like him then you have to get used to being on the move. "You gotta go wherever the delicious aroma of cheddar takes you. And you can quote me on that. That's good advice."

Tickets are going fast and the event is expected to hit capacity. Find more info and buy tickets for the Money Mouse Rave on Resident Advisor.