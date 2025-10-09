Black Violin celebrates 20 years with new album and tour 'Full Circle'

Wil Baptiste from the duo Black Violin spoke with WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt their new album Full Circle. You can catch them live Friday, October 10 at the Schuster Center starting at 7:30 PM.

"We took our time, took us two years to to create this album. And it's because we really wanted this to be something that really spoke to not only who we are as artists, but also who we are as individuals." said Baptiste.

Full Circle embodies the musical partnership the duo has built over the last twenty years. Through collaboration and performance they have built a sense of friendship and understanding that only musicians can share.

"We live like five minutes from each other and when he's having a barbecue at the house, I'm there, you know what I'm saying?" said Baptiste. "We've known each other for so long, and it's great to have someone musically that you know. I know what he's gonna do and vice versa. This album definitely captures not only the last 20 years, but it captures who we are right now as it stands in 2025. And, you know, our hope is that our fans can see that as well."

Alongside their career in music they also helped start the Black Violin Foundation, a non-profit organization that fosters the pursuits of young musicians. "We know the arts are transformational as it relates to you as an individual, so we want to be able to pay it forward and help." said Baptiste. "Individuals, kids, and college kids as well. We were college kids, we were in situations where we needed funding for this, that, and the other. We just want to be able to provide for kids that have that dream, to allow that dream to continue and move on."

Purchase Black Violin's new album Full Circle on their website and get your tickets to see them live at the Schuster Center Friday October 10.