Yellow Springs Film Fest returns to third year

The Yellow Springs Film Festival is set to return this fall, October 2 - 5, for the festival's third year. Eric Mahoney dropped by the WYSO studios to chat with host Evan Miller of Midday Music about the upcoming festivities.

"This came out of a love for connection and creativity and being in this village, knowing that the values of the people here reflect those things. Social activism, culture, art and you know, getting together and sharing ideas and thoughts, those are all the things that inspired me to kind of launch this." said festival founder, director, and programmer Eric Mahoney.

On Thursday October 2, the opening ceremony at The Foundry Theater will be a tribute to Rod Serling, who taught at Antioch College. This celebration of Serling’s career will feature presentations from Anne Serling and Mark Dawidziak, a live performance of a Serling radio play, The Air is Free, and a screening of the classic Twilight Zone episode The Obsolete Man with an expert panel discussion.

To start off the festival on Friday October 3, Kevin Nealon will perform stand up comedy with an opening set by Leyla Ingalls at The Foundry Theater. "We always kick off the festival with stand-up comedy. That seemed to be something that really kicks it off in a fun and nice way that sets the tone for the rest of the weekend." said Mahoney.

One of the biggest events this year with tickets selling out in just a few hours is the screening of Dogma with a Q+A by the director Kevin Smith. "That was a new one for us to have tickets on sale for, you know, just a couple of hours and then they're gone," said Mahoney.

This year is shaping up to be the biggest yet for Yellow Springs Film Festival. "It's my honor to do this." said Mahoney. "I love this village and was surprised it didn't have a film festival so it's been really, really great to step into this endeavor and really own it and grow it and scale it."

Buy tickets and get more info on the Yellow Springs Film Festival website.