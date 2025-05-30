© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Studio Session: Motion Club perform live for the first time as a duo ahead of Dayton Music Festival

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published September 27, 2024 at 6:02 PM EDT

Kim Passmore and Kevin Passmore have been playing music in the Dayton music scene for years in different bands. Now this music power couple have started their own project together as Motion Club. They stopped by the WYSO studios for their first ever live performance and spoke with host Evan Miller on Midday Music.

"We spend a lot of time together. We decided we should just start playing more music on the regular. We play a lot with friends all the time. We have our whole life. Just the past few recent years, Kim wanted to start playing drums. So we just started writing some songs," said Kevin.

The duo see this new project as an opportunity to blend their visual and musical worlds together. "We both work in art and design, and we've always kept our music kind of separate," said Kevin. "It's based now where we want to kind of merge those two worlds and start Motion Club."

They plan on integrating their own designs and sound triggered lighting in the future. For this particular studio session they even brought in their own mood lighting, pictured above.

"We're trying to connect our love of music and working with other friends that are musicians and trying to bridge this gap between what we hear and what we see," Kim said.

Playing music together has also created a safe space for the couple where they are able to communicate and express themselves.

"We have moments where we have communication issues or crazy things happen. And, you know, to be able to express that and we even have some call and response sort of things in another song and it's kind of like a back and forth between the two of us," explained Kim.

Catch their debut performance for the Dayton Music Fest at Yellow Cab Tavern Saturday, October 12 at 7:20PM.

Tags
Midday Music Studio SessionsMusic
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard