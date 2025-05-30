Studio Session: Motion Club perform live for the first time as a duo ahead of Dayton Music Festival

Kim Passmore and Kevin Passmore have been playing music in the Dayton music scene for years in different bands. Now this music power couple have started their own project together as Motion Club. They stopped by the WYSO studios for their first ever live performance and spoke with host Evan Miller on Midday Music.

"We spend a lot of time together. We decided we should just start playing more music on the regular. We play a lot with friends all the time. We have our whole life. Just the past few recent years, Kim wanted to start playing drums. So we just started writing some songs," said Kevin.

The duo see this new project as an opportunity to blend their visual and musical worlds together. "We both work in art and design, and we've always kept our music kind of separate," said Kevin. "It's based now where we want to kind of merge those two worlds and start Motion Club."

They plan on integrating their own designs and sound triggered lighting in the future. For this particular studio session they even brought in their own mood lighting, pictured above.

"We're trying to connect our love of music and working with other friends that are musicians and trying to bridge this gap between what we hear and what we see," Kim said.

Playing music together has also created a safe space for the couple where they are able to communicate and express themselves.

"We have moments where we have communication issues or crazy things happen. And, you know, to be able to express that and we even have some call and response sort of things in another song and it's kind of like a back and forth between the two of us," explained Kim.

Catch their debut performance for the Dayton Music Fest at Yellow Cab Tavern Saturday, October 12 at 7:20PM.