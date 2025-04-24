© 2025 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Studio Session: Pittsburgh's Ex Pilots release new album 'Motel Cable' and open for Guided by Voices

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published September 20, 2024 at 5:02 PM EDT

Pittsburgh, PA's Ex Pilots visited the WYSO studios for a live performance and interview with Midday Music's Evan Miller, on the heels of their latest album "Motel Cable."

The band is opening for Ohio lo-fi legends Guided By Voices (GBV) during their annual Heedfest anniversary celebrations. "Realistically, if I could have seen that show poster when I was 14, I would have been like,'OK, doing this will all be worth it. Eventually, it'll pay off one day." said singer and guitarist Ethan Oliva.

Before the advent of digital multi-tracking indie artists would record at home with multi-track cassette decks. Part of GBV's splash in the scene was the utilization of this technique, which still inspires musicians decades later. "When I was a kid, my mom would get, at Dollar Tree, a three pack of cassettes, like blank cassettes for a dollar. And that was the beginning of my recording music. I would just like yell into my mom's Radio Shack cassette recorder to be drums. I was just totally abusing the tape recorder, because I'm five and crazy. I put it in stone, I just screamed into a machine." said Oliva.

The band's new album, "Motel Cable," comes five years after their previous self-titled LP. Oliva spoke about the band's process, and how more new music shouldn't take as much time in the future. "We've got like 30 more songs, too, but we just don't know what to do with them. So were not going to have to spend another four years workshopping those. I want to put another album out within the next year and a half." said Oliva.

Ex Pilots' "Motel Cable" is out now via Smoking Room Records. You can find all their music at expilots.bandcamp.com.

Songs performed:
Hammer
Spirits Up
Dog in the Yard
Trophy Boy
Too Far
Thirty Days
Dianetics

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
