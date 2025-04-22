© 2025 WYSO
Art Noire celebrates Black history with an art show at SMoA and Black Pallette Art Gallery

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published March 7, 2025 at 2:37 PM EST

Art Noire is a community effort that celebrates Black expression in Springfield, Dayton, and beyond. These efforts come together as multi-media art shows which have grown exponentially with each event.

Art Noire started putting together shows back in 2022, and the idea quickly gained steam among local businesses and communities. "We wanted to create a space for Black creatives, Black artists, young Black people to celebrate Black history in the way that we wanted to. We utilized our network of resources to bring in spoken word artists, bring in some food, bring in drinks, all of which was free to the community. We really just wanted to do something that was new, unique, and provided a refreshing Black History Month experience." said Dorian Hunter, organizer of Art Noire.

These shows have found a home at The Springfield Museum of Art. However, this year, Art Noire will be hosting a show at The Black Palette Art Gallery here in Dayton as well.

"Ever since the beginning, Dayton has been a part of our community, our audience. Doing a show there has always been in the back of our minds because it's very intertwined and authentic when it comes to acknowledging and celebrating black arts and Black culture." said Hunter.

The theme of this year 'Missing Pieces' is inspired by the work of Amina Robinson. "When we heard that the Aminah Robinson: Journeys Home exhibition was going to be at the Springfield Museum of Art during the time that we were going to be doing the celebration, it was easy to make that connection. Some of those overlooked individuals, overlooked artists, and overlooked perspectives we think are the missing pieces of this puzzle that we call collectiveness and togetherness."

Find out more at https://www.artxnoire.com

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
