© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Midday Music

'Bread and Roses': The World House Choir celebrates International Women's Day

By Evan Miller,
Peter Day
Published March 11, 2024 at 12:12 PM EDT
worldhousechoir.org

On Friday, March 8, The World House Choir held its annual Bread and Roses concert in celebration of International Women’s Day at the Foundry Theater in Yellow Springs. The concert was co-presented by MUSE, Cincinnati's Women’s choir, and featured guest speakers and dancers.

Before the performance, Cathy Roma, founder and director of the Yellow Spring-based World House Choir and Omope Carter Daboiku, a member of World House Choir and MUSE and featured storyteller in Bread and Roses, joined WYSO Midday Music host Evan Miller to discuss the Women’s Day concert.

The World House Choir kicked off the concert with its titular song, “Bread and Roses.” Roma explained the significance of the piece, which is based on a suffragist slogan coined by Hellen Todd. “It’s a song that came out of the working movement of women in the textile strikes, around 1910. Women were saying ‘we want bread’–that’s money–and ‘we want roses’—we want beauty in our lives.”

The choir also performed Woody Guthrie’s “Union Maid,” another song associated with 20th century labor movements, and Pat Humphries’ “Keep on Moving Forward.” Roma said that “Keep on Moving Forward” expresses the ongoing need to fight for women’s rights. “We’re not going back,” she said. “Pat Humphries from Emma’s Revolution wrote this all the way back in the 1980’s, and we’re still singing the same thing. We have to keep on moving forward.”

Roma and Daboiku concluded by recounting MUSE’s first concert in Yellow Springs more than 30 years ago, and previewing the World House Choir's April 26 and 27 concert, which will feature the regional premier of Rollo Dilworth’s composition “Weather: Stand the Storm.”

More information about World House Choir and MUSE, including upcoming performance dates, is available on their websites, worldhousechoir.org and musechoir.org.

Text by Peter Day, adapted from an interview recorded by Evan Miller on March 4, 2024.

Tags
Midday Music MusicWorld House Choir
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller
Peter Day
Peter Day writes and produces stories for WYSO’s music department. His works include a feature about Dayton's premiere Silent Disco and a profile of British rapper Little Simz. He also assists with station operations and serves as fill-in host for Behind the Groove. Peter began interning at WYSO in 2019 and, in his spare time while earning his anthropology degree, he served as program director for Yale University’s student radio station, WYBC.
See stories by Peter Day